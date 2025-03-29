F1 Star Fernando Alonso Seen in His Limited-Edition Aston Martin Valiant

Earlier this month, we reported about the 2-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso being spotted in his bespoke Ford GT Heritage Edition. Now, the F1 star has been spotted once again and this time in his latest high-performance gem — the ultra-exclusive Aston Martin Valiant. Captured by automotive channel Restricted Spotter, this rare sighting comes just months after Aston Martin unveiled the Valiant, a track-focused evolution of the Valour.

With only 38 units produced, the Valiant is already a collector’s dream. Alonso’s version stands out with its stealthy grey finish and bright green accents, offering a subtle yet striking contrast. Under the hood, it packs a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 delivering 735 horsepower paired with a six-speed manual transmission for an exhilarating, analog driving experience.

The Valiant features aggressive aerodynamics, lightweight construction, and refined chassis tuning, making it sharper and more dynamic than its Valour sibling. Alonso’s choice of this high-performance machine perfectly reflects his understated yet powerful persona.

Source: Restricted Spotter via Modern Car Collector