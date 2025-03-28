Nissan GT-R Will Make a Comeback: EV or Turbo Power?

The legendary Nissan GT-R will be making a comeback, but the exact form it will take remains a mystery. Nissan’s incoming CEO, Ivan Espinosa, has confirmed that the iconic supercar isn’t going anywhere. However, whether the next-gen R36 will stick to its internal combustion roots or transition to electrification is still uncertain.

The R35 GT-R, introduced in 2007, has been one of the longest-running performance models in history. With production coming to an end, fans were left wondering if Nissan’s halo car would survive. Espinosa eased those concerns in an interview with Automotive News by stating, “We will continue working on sports cars. This is part of our DNA.”

Espinosa, a lifelong Nissan enthusiast with a passion for performance cars, is determined to preserve the brand’s legacy. He aims to maintain a lineup of iconic models, including the Z, GT-R, and possibly a revived Silvia. His commitment suggests that the GT-R will evolve, but not disappear.

Nissan has been hinting at an electric future, and Espinosa previously mentioned the advantages of EV drivetrains in terms of corner-exit acceleration and control. The Hyper Force concept, showcasing 1,340 horsepower from dual motors, suggests Nissan is exploring an electric GT-R. A hybrid or fully electric R36 seems more likely as Nissan continues its push toward electrification.

While details on the new GT-R’s powertrain and launch timeline remain unknown, one thing is clear: Nissan’s leadership is committed to keeping the GT-R alive. Whether it’s a turbocharged beast or an electric powerhouse, fans can rejoice knowing that the legend of Godzilla will continue.

Source: Automotive News via Auto Blog