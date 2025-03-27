New Land Rover Defender OCTA Debuts in India at Rs 2.59 Crore

Land Rover has unleashed its most powerful and capable SUV yet in India – the Defender OCTA. Priced at ₹2.59 crore (ex-showroom), the OCTA pushes boundaries with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 delivering a staggering 467 kW and 750 Nm of torque, rocketing from 0-100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds. Enhanced with 6D Dynamics suspension, it guarantees an exhilarating ride both on and off-road.

The exterior is bolder with a raised ride height, extended wheel arches, and a wider stance. Redesigned bumpers improve approach and departure angles, while underbody protection and the ability to wade through one meter of water make it the toughest Defender yet. The OCTA’s name draws inspiration from a diamond’s octahedral shape, reflecting its strength and desirability. Each Defender OCTA sports a gloss black diamond within a titanium disc on its Signature Graphic panel.

Defender OCTA Edition One, available for the first year, boasts an exclusive Faroe Green paint, Khaki and Ebony Ultrafabrics interior, Chopped Carbon Fibre accents, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin offers a choice between Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather or Ultrafabrics PU upholstery, both lighter and more durable than traditional leather. New Performance Seats with integrated headrests and Body and Soul Seat audio technology deliver a tactile, multi-dimensional sound experience via SUBPAC AI software and a 700W, 15-speaker Meridian Surround Sound System.

The Defender OCTA debuts OCTA Mode, the first performance-focused off-road setting that enhances traction, braking, and acceleration on loose surfaces. With unique interior illumination and adjusted gearshifts, it ensures maximum engagement.

The SUV rides on 33-inch diameter tires, the largest ever fitted to a production Defender, with extended wheel arches and a new grille design for improved airflow. Exclusive color options include Petra Copper and Faroe Green, along with Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey, while all models feature a gloss Narvik Black contrast roof and tailgate.

Defender OCTA Edition One is priced at ₹2.79 crore (ex-showroom) and will be available for a limited period, making it a must-have for off-road enthusiasts seeking the ultimate blend of power, luxury, and adventure.