Maruti Baleno sales cross 6.5 lakh units in just over 4 years of launch

Maruti Baleno has been a massive hit ever since its launch in October 2015. After recording 6 lakh unit sales in just 44 months of launch, its cumulative sales have now crossed 6.5 lakh units which is a huge feat considering auto industry is passing through a rough time currently. It has recorded an average monthly sales of roughly 14,000 units in this calendar year.

The Maruti Baleno has managed to stay at the leading position in the premium hatchback segment ever since its introduction and as per previous statistical data, it enjoys over 27% market share in the A2+ Segment. Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted Baleno in January 2019, and then, later, in April 2019, the car gained a BS-VI engine (1.2L VVT petrol) and also received a new BS-VI mild-hybrid 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine option. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre Boosterjet unit carried over from the Baleno RS and the 1.3-litre diesel engine still remain BS-IV compliant. The latter will soon be taken off the shelves. Below is a list of the current engine line-up for the Baleno:

BS-VI 1.2L VVT petrol: 61 kW (82.94 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, 5-MT/CVT, 21.01 km/l (5-MT)/19.56 km/l,

BS-VI 1.2L Dualjet Dual VVT petrol with Smart Hybrid mild-hybrid system: 66 kW (89.74PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113Nm at 4,400 rpm, 5-speed MT, 23.87 km/l,

BS-IV 1.3L DDiS 190 diesel: 55.2 kW (75 PS) at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm, 5-MT, 27.39 km/l, and

BS-IV 1.0L BoosterJet DITC petrol (Baleno RS): 72 kW (97.8 PS) at 5,500 and 150 Nm at 1,700- 4,500 rpm, 5-MT, 21.1 km/l

The Maruti Baleno is retailed through Maruti Suzuki's NEXA chain of premium dealerships. These outlets are spread across 200+ cities in India. Apart from being sold via NEXA, the company also supplies the Baleno to Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), which sells it in a rebadged form (Glanza) through its own dealerships. This strategic partnership of Suzuki and Toyota has helped Baleno to achieve higher sales figures.