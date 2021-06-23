Iconic Orange Toyota Supra From Fast and Furious Auctioned for INR 4.08 Crore

The Fast and Furious franchise is arguable the most iconic movie franchise for any petrolhead, and around the time of its 20th anniversary, the iconic orange Toyota Supra from the Fast and Furious films was auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson in Las Vegas for a whopping USD 550,000 (around INR 4.08 crore). Of course, a lot of that value comes from the fact this is the very car that was driven by the late actor Paul Walker who played Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise, before a tragic accident took his life.

More importantly, not only is this orange Toyota Supra a true racing legend, but it also holds great nostalgic values. A lot of us petrolheads have grown up drooling over this iconic Toyota Supra. This Supra had been a part of the franchise right from the first instalment. In fact, in its time with the franchise, this Supra made appearances in not just one, but in two different get-ups. The first, and probably the more popular one, is obviously the Lamborghini-inspired Candy Orange coloured model, with the Nuclear Gladiator decal on the side.

The second was the one that was featured in 2 Fast 2 Furious and came with a scintillating gold paint job. However, this look for the Supra in the franchise did not last very long, and the Supra was redone in its original orange paint scheme. To further enhance its race car-like looks, the Supra featured in the movie had quite some cosmetic upgrades. That included an additional body kit featuring a front spoiler, side skirts, a massive rear wing, TRD hood, and 19-inch five-spoke wheels.

Under the hood, the Toyota Supra was powered by a stock 3.0-litre inline turbocharged engine. Incidentally, the engine came mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox, but if you remember Paul Walker shifting gears with a manual stick shift, that's because the movie covered that up to appeal to purists. While this Supra was not the most expensive sale of the night at the auction (thanks to Deadmau5’s McLaren P1), it certainly was one of the most iconic cars at the auction.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for such interesting stories and other four-wheeler news.