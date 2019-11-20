BS-VI Maruti Wagon R 1.0L launched

With the BS-VI deadline (1 April 2020) inching closer, automakers are updating their current portfolio as per the upcoming stringent emission norms. After launching several BS-VI-compliant products in the past, Maruti Suzuki has today silently launched the BS-VI Wagon R 1.0L in the market. The new model has been priced in the range of INR 4.42-5.41 lakh*. At this price point, the BS-VI Wagon R 1.0L is INR 8,000 costlier than the BS-IV Wagon R 1.0L. If you recall, Maruti Suzuki launched the BS-VI Wagon R 1.2L back in June 2019.

As for the mechanicals, the BS-VI Maruti Wagon R 1.0L remains identical to the outgoing BS-IV variant. It sources power from the same 68 PS 998cc, three-cylinder K10B petrol engine which is available with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT options. With the BS-VI update, the ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency figure has dropped by 0.71 km/litre. The engine now delivers a fuel efficiency of 21.79 km/litre in comparison to 22.5 km/litre earlier. Other than the BS-VI transition, nothing else has changed in the tall-boy hatchback. The revised price tag of the Maruti Wagon R should not bring any significant impact on its ever-strong sales.

The 2019 Maruti Wagon R is available in 14 versions, six of which include the 1.0-litre engine variants, two are based on a BS-IV compliant CNG-powered engine, and the remaining are based on the BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine.

The third-gen Maruti Wagon R was launched in January this year. Maruti Suzuki has reworked on the earlier generation Wagon R's strengths and made the latest model more spacious, efficient and practical, which has always been the key USPs of the Wagon R brand. It is the bread and butter offering for Maruti Suzuki and has worked wonders for India's largest carmaker. The Wagon R is easily one of the most loved cars in India and has been a regular best-seller.

BS-VI Maruti Wagon R 1.0L Prices*

Variants New Price Old vs New Difference LXi INR 4.42 lakh INR 8,000 LXi (O) INR 4.49 lakh INR 8,000 VXi INR 4.87 lakh INR 8,000 VXi (O) INR 4.94 lakh INR 8,000 VXi AGS INR 5.34 lakh INR 8,000 VXi (O) AGS INR 5.41 lakh INR 8,000

*ex-showroom, Delhi