2026 Porsche 911 Gets Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Porsche has raised prices across most 911 models ahead of the 2026 model year, with hikes driven by higher delivery fees and looming tariffs. The base 2026 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, which cost $122,095 last year, now starts at $129,950—an increase of nearly $8,000. The Carrera Cabriolet also jumps by about the same amount, rising from $135,395 to $143,150. Carrera T and GTS models see a smaller bump of around $5,000, while Carrera S and GT3/GT3 Touring variants reflect modest increases under $1,000.

Beyond the 911 lineup, other Porsche models, including the Panamera, Taycan, gas-powered Macan, and Cayenne, also face price increases. A key factor is Porsche’s increased “Delivery, Processing, and Handling Fee,” which rises to $2,250 for 2026 models, up from last year’s $1,995.

Despite the price hike, Porsche offers some added value. The base 911 Carrera now includes the Leather Package, previously a $2,840 option. New Paint to Sample color choices and decal options give buyers more customization. The 992.2 models also receive minor upgrades, including an improved infotainment system with Amazon Alexa integration, expanded third-party app support, and Dolby Atmos capability for the Bose and Burmester sound systems.

Porsche’s consistent price hikes have become a trend. When the 992 generation debuted as a 2020 model, the base 911 cost $98,750. Today, that figure has soared by over 30%, with further increases likely as potential 25% tariffs loom. Unfortunately, for Porsche enthusiasts, these rising costs are becoming the new normal.