The 2020 Maruti DZire has been launched in India. The new Maruti DZire’s prices start at INR 5.89 lakh* and go up to INR 8.81 lakh*.

The 2020 Maruti DZire features a refreshed front fascia. It has a large new hexagonal grille, revised bumper and new fins for highlighting the front fog lamps. The interior of the 2020 Maruti DZire is also a refreshed one, although the changes are not extraordinary. The new model has champagne trim accents and faux wood accent with a natural gloss effect on the dashboard. Unlike the old model, the new model has the SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, 4.2-inch colour TFT MID and cruise control.

The 2020 Maruti DZire employs the K12N 1.2-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with first-in-segment idle start-stop function. This new engine is BS6 compliant and offers improved efficiency. It produces 66 kW (90 PS) at 6,000 rpm. While the old Maruti DZire delivered a fuel economy of 21.21 km/l (MT/AMT), the new Maruti DZire returns a fuel economy of 23.26 km/l (MT)/24.12 km/l (AMT). The new model is the most fuel-efficient sedan in its segment. Unlike the old model, it isn't available with a diesel engine. There's no plan to introduce a diesel engine option even later.

The facelifted Maruti DZire offers enhanced safety. Unlike the old sub-4 metre sedan, it is available with ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and HHC (Hill Hold Control). These new safety features can be had in only the AMT configurations.

2020 Maruti DZire - Prices*

Variant Price LXi MT INR 5,89,000 VXi MT INR 6,79,000 ZXi MT INR 7,48,000 ZXi+ MT INR 8,28,000 VXi AMT INR 7,31,500 ZXi AMT INR 8,00,500 ZXi+ AMT INR 8,80,500

*Ex-showroom

