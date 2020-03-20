2020 Maruti DZire (facelift) launched, priced from INR 5.89 lakh

20/03/2020
The 2020 Maruti DZire has been launched in India. The new Maruti DZire’s prices start at INR 5.89 lakh* and go up to INR 8.81 lakh*.

The 2020 Maruti DZire has received the K12N 1.2-litre petrol engine and idle stop-go for reduced fuel consumption.

The 2020 Maruti DZire features a refreshed front fascia. It has a large new hexagonal grille, revised bumper and new fins for highlighting the front fog lamps. The interior of the 2020 Maruti DZire is also a refreshed one, although the changes are not extraordinary. The new model has champagne trim accents and faux wood accent with a natural gloss effect on the dashboard. Unlike the old model, the new model has the SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, 4.2-inch colour TFT MID and cruise control.

The 2020 Maruti DZire employs the K12N 1.2-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with first-in-segment idle start-stop function. This new engine is BS6 compliant and offers improved efficiency. It produces 66 kW (90 PS) at 6,000 rpm. While the old Maruti DZire delivered a fuel economy of 21.21 km/l (MT/AMT), the new Maruti DZire returns a fuel economy of 23.26 km/l (MT)/24.12 km/l (AMT). The new model is the most fuel-efficient sedan in its segment. Unlike the old model, it isn't available with a diesel engine. There's no plan to introduce a diesel engine option even later.

The facelifted Maruti DZire offers enhanced safety. Unlike the old sub-4 metre sedan, it is available with ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and HHC (Hill Hold Control). These new safety features can be had in only the AMT configurations.

The 2020 Maruti DZire's interior includes new features like SmartPlay Studio infotainment system and cruise control.

2020 Maruti DZire - Prices*

VariantPrice
LXi MTINR 5,89,000
VXi MTINR 6,79,000
ZXi MTINR 7,48,000
ZXi+ MTINR 8,28,000
VXi AMTINR 7,31,500
ZXi AMTINR 8,00,500
ZXi+ AMTINR 8,80,500

*Ex-showroom

