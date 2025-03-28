Audi Elevates Production Standards with Virtual Controllers

Audi has introduced a groundbreaking advancement at its Böllinger Höfe facility by integrating virtual programmable logic controllers (PLCs) in its body shop. This innovation, powered by Siemens’ Edge Cloud 4 Production (EC4P) platform, sets new benchmarks in digital factory automation. The TÜV-certified system replaces traditional hardware-based controllers, enhancing agility, security, and efficiency.

The move aligns with Audi’s 360factory strategy, aimed at creating a fully connected and data-driven manufacturing process. Gerd Walker, Audi’s Board Member for Production, emphasized that virtual PLCs mark a significant productivity leap and pave the way for adopting local cloud systems across all Audi plants. Cedrik Neike, CEO of Siemens Digital Industries, highlighted that virtualizing these “brains” of machines accelerates Audi’s digital transformation and strengthens competitiveness.

The EC4P platform is currently being used for Lamborghini models, whose bodies are manufactured at the Audi Sport facility in Böllinger Höfe. This shift to virtual PLCs enables real-time control and monitoring of production processes remotely, enhancing flexibility and responsiveness. The technology also allows for rapid software updates and the seamless introduction of new functions, boosting overall production efficiency.

Audi developed this virtual PLC system through a technology partnership with Broadcom, Cisco, and Siemens. Broadcom supplied the virtualization software with an industrial virtual switch, enabling real-time communication between systems. Cisco provided the network infrastructure with its Software-Defined Access solution, meeting the high demands of industrial automation.

After successfully implementing virtual PLCs at Böllinger Höfe, Audi is preparing to introduce the technology at its Neckarsulm plant, beginning with the body shop for the upcoming Audi A6. This marks a significant step toward future-proofing Audi’s production capabilities with cutting-edge digital solutions.