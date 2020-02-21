Top 10 new features of the 2020 Hyundai i20 upcoming premium hatchack - IAB Picks

The 2020 Hyundai i20’s specifications and features have been officially revealed. Here are the top 10 new features of the next-gen Hyundai i20.

1. Sensuous Sportiness design language

The 2020 i20 incorporates the South Korean automaker’s new Sensuous Sportiness design language and looks much more dynamic as a result.

2. 10.25-inch screens

The 2020 Hyundai i20 features two new 10.25-inch screens, one being a fully digital instrument cluster and the other a touchscreen infotainment with navigation. These screens are visually combined in the dashboard to minimize the distraction for the driver. The new touchscreen infotainment system offers split-screen functionality for multitasking.

3. Bigger alloy wheels

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will be available with bigger, 17-inch alloy wheels. However, we don’t expect these newly-designed alloy wheels to be offered in India because of the poor roads.

4. LEDs all around

On the outside, the third generation Hyundai i20 features LED headlights and LED tail lights. New on the inside is LED ambient light technology.

5. Bose audio system

The next-gen Hyundai i20 packs a premium Bose audio system with eight speakers, including a sub-woofer, for a high-end listening experience.

6. Bluelink connected car services

Infused with Hyundai’s Bluelink technology, the all-new i20 offers a plethora of connected car services such as remote features via the Bluelink smartphone app, cloud-based voice recognition with natural voice understanding and Hyundai Live services.

Hyundai Live services include real-time traffic information (powered by TomTom), fuel stations/parking spaces along with prices, speed cameras (if permitted in the country) and weather updates. Don’t expect these to be offered in India.

Bluelink app services include vehicle location tracking, remote unlocking, searching POIs and sending results to the infotainment system, vehicle alarm notification and maintenance updates.

7. 48-volt mild hybrid system

Hyundai will offer a 48-volt mild hybrid system in the third generation i20 optionally. This electrification system reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 3-4%. Unfortunately, it may prove to be too costly for our market.

8. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) adjusts the vehicle speed based on the expected road conditions. It uses the navigation data of the infotainment system to anticipate curves or straights on highways and changes the speed, if required, accordingly. This is something Hyundai might offer in the Indian-spec 2020 i20.

9. eCall

eCall is a mandatory safety feature in EU for new models approved for manufacture after 31 March 2018.

eCall allows the vehicle’s occupant(s) to make a free 112 emergency call (a third party service can be chosen) at the press of a button. In case of a serious road accident when the airbags are deployed, the system automatically makes the call. It connects to the nearest emergency response centre, using both a telephone and data link. The vehicle's identification number, the direction of travel and exact location as well as the time of the accident are automatically transmitted.

10. Semi-autonomous parking

The new generation i20 is equipped with Parking Assist (PA) that allows for semi-autonomous parking. A range of sensors and software work together and make parking in tight spaces easy for the driver. We hope Hyundai offers this feature in the Indian-spec new generation i20.

Hyundai will unveil the all-new i20 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on 3 March. Reports say that the company will launch the redesigned premium hatchback in India in June this year.