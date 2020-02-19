2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift) officially unveiled - Specs and features revealed

Just days after its digital debut, the India-bound facelifted Hyundai Verna (facelifted Hyundai Solaris) has been unveiled in the metal. The 2020 Hyundai Verna packs a host of changes, which have been detailed in this story.

The exterior changes on the new Hyundai Verna are most noticeable at the front. It looks much sportier thanks to the sharper-looking front-end boasting a fully blacked-out main grille which has grown in size. The grille is flanked by restyled, full-LED headlamps. Apart from that, the new also has an edgier front bumper with new fog lamp housing and reshaped lower air intake. On the sides, there's nothing new save for the alloy wheel design. The rear-end looks sportier as it features a new bumper with faux diffuser. The tail lamps now have a new graphic design.

On the inside, the Hyundai Verna gets a new design for the central air vents and their adjusters now feature a new silver trim on its surrounds. Apart from that, it now has a new, 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. What seems to be missing out is the virtual instrument cluster which is seen in the Chinese-spec model now.

The Russian-spec Verna now also comes with a remote engine start feature which allows warming up the engine in advance. Also, as before, it gets rear heated seats and windshields to tackle the brutally cold weather of the country. Chances are that these market-specific features will be missed-out in the Indian-spec model for obvious reasons. Another new feature is electrically adjustable front seats.

The Russian-spec model is sold in four trim levels - Active, Active Plus, Comfort and Elegance, and also in a special edition. Some of the standard features on the new Verna include 15-inch steel wheels with 185/65 R15 tires, four speakers, front airbags (driver and front passenger), stabilization control system (VSM) including electronic stabilization system (ESC) and traction control (TCS), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), height adjustment for the driver seat, steering column and front seat belts, front electric windows with button illumination, and emergency call device ERA-GLONASS operational services and other equipment.

In terms of mechanicals, the updated Hyundai Verna (Russia-spec) gets two engine options: 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre. The former delivers the same 99.66 PS of maximum power and 132.4 Nm of peak torque. The 1.6-litre also returns the same 123 PS and 150.7 Nm of output figures. Both the engines are offered with 6-speed manual and 6speed automatic transmissions.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is expected to be launched in India in the middle of the year. Local testing of the new model has begun.