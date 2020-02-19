2020 Hyundai i20 officially revealed, interior teased [Video]

Hyundai has revealed the 2020 i20 ahead of its 2020 Geneva Motor Show debut on 3 March this year. The company has also teased the upcoming premium hatchback's interior and disclosed its features.

With the latest full model change, the Hyundai i20 has gained a trendier and more exciting exterior design. The premium hatchback retains the wide and low stance and features a new honeycomb grille design along with more pronounced bumper with fog lamps in triangular housing at the front. The newly designed upswept, angular LED headlamps and power dome on the bonnet lend its front fascia a more aggressive styling.

At the rear, the all-new Hyundai i20 boasts Z-shaped LED combination lamps. These lamps are connected via a light stripe on the tailgate. Apart from this, it also sports a completely new bumper with a faux diffuser and reflectors added onto the exterior ends of the rear bumper. Also expect a hotter looking Hyundai i20N to come out in the future.

As far as dimensions are concerned, the Hyundai i20 is now 5 mm longer, 30 mm wider and 24 mm lower. Also, its wheelbase has been increased by +10mm. For the first time, buyers will be abe to select 17-inch alloy wheels.

While the exteriors remain very dynamic and vibrant, the interiors on the next-gen Hyundai i20 will have a minimalist design. It is confirmed to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster clubbed together in the same panel.



The B-segmenter will be offered with Hyundai’s Bluelink technology, which will come with a wide range of Connected Car services including Hyundai LIVE Services and remote features via the Bluelink smartphone app.

In Europe, the all-new Hyundai i20 will be available with the Hyundai SmartSense safety package which includes features such as the new generation Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, as well as Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC).

As far mechanicals are concerned, the 2020 Hyundai i20 has been confirmed to be offered with 100 PS 1.0L T-GDI and 120 PS 1.0L T-GDI turbocharged petrol engines in Europe. Buyers in the Old Continent will have an option to go for a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that promises a 3-4% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Also confirmed for this region is iMT or automated manual transmission.

In other markets, including India, expect 83 PS 1.2L N/A petrol and ~90 PS 1.5L diesel units to be included in the engine options. The sportier N variant, targeted mainly at Europe, will come with either a 1.6L or 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine with a maximum power output in excess of 200 PS.

The all-new Hyundai i20 is said to be launched in India in June. In other updates, the new Hyundai Verna has been officially unveiled in Russia.