2020 Hyundai i20 to be launched in India in June - Report

Following the 2020 Hyundai Creta at Auto Expo 2020, the next all-new Hyundai model in India this year will be the 2020 Hyundai i20. According to a new report, it will be launched in the country in June. Its local testing has already commenced.

With the next full model change, the Hyundai i20 is going to completely transform. While this overhaul won't seem as radical as the previous one, it will still be a significant one. It'll still be a mature, Euro-styled hatchback, a trait that has been well-accepted in India, which happens to be one of its major markets.

As our rendering suggests, the small hatchback is going to be updated from skin to bone. It will boast a completely new and wider iteration of Hyundai's cascading grille. The new grille will be flanked by sleeker upswept headlamps. The front bumper will be sharper and reminiscent of the new Hyundai Elantra. The sides won't be much different from now.

The updates to be introduced at the rear profile will be as jaw-dropping as at the front. The all-new Hyundai i20 will sport a completely redesigned boot lid with new tail lamps with integrated indicators and connected via light strips or reflectors. If you recall, a Hyundai's other recent models like the 2020 Sonata, the 2020 ix25 and the 2020 Verna already carry this new signature design cue. The license plate indentation will be on the bumper instead of the tailgate.

The all-new Hyundai i20 will stick to its current under 4-metres length mark which will keep it from stepping into the higher tax slab and thus will procure required tax benefits in India. On the inside, expect it to sport a slew of new and updated features, including the Hyundai BlueLink system.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will be offered with a variety of engines and transmissions. Below are the combinations expected in India:

83 PS 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed MT/CVT

100 PS 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

~90 PS 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine with 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

A year or two down the line, there'll likely be a Hyundai i20 N Line coming to India with a 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, modified suspension, exclusive exterior and interior styling and other sportier bits. International markets are going to get a full-blown N variant, likely with a 200 PS 1.6L turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a host of serious performance upgrades among other changes.

[Source: Autocar India]