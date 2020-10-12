Suzuki Gixxer & Gixxer SF range to get Bluetooth-enabled digital console?

Suzuki has recently launched the new Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 that come with Bluetooth-enabled digital console. Both the scooters have become slightly more feature-rich with this addition and should be able to lure in more buyers during the upcoming festive season. The new Suzuki Access 125 is available at a starting price of INR 78,600* whereas the Burgman Street 125 will cost you INR 84,600*. Now, the latest reports suggest that Suzuki could introduce the new Bluetooth-enabled digital console in its Gixxer and Gixxer SF range as well.

The Suzuki Gixxer line-up consists of two motorcycles, the 155cc model and a quarter-litre variant. Similarly, the Gixxer SF range includes the less powered Gixxer SF and Gixxer SF 250. All the four bikes come equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster. While it does provide a plethora of information to the rider, it lacks Bluetooth connectivity and thus, devoids the customers from availing benefits such as turn-by-turn navigation, telephony, etc.

Although Suzuki has not made anything official, it is expected to incorporate the new Bluetooth-enabled digital console, that it has used in the new Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 scooters, in all the four Gixxer models. This would really make a difference in the overall ownership experience thanks to features such as missed call alert, caller ID, phone battery level, last parked location, and more. It would also help the company to rope in more sales during the upcoming festive season.

In other news, Suzuki has recently added two new paint schemes (Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Mira Red) in the colour palette of the Gixxer. This means that the 155cc naked motorcycle is now available in a total of 3 colour choices.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi