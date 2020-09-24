Is this the mini Suzuki V-Strom that we have been waiting for?

The Suzuki V-Strom range of motorcycles is quite popular in the world of adventure motorbikes. These ADVs are known for their robust construction, commendable off-road skills, and comfortable highway cruising capabilities. While Suzuki is yet to launch the BS6 V-Strom 650XT in India, the only V-Strom model listed on the company’s Indian website, a bunch of leaked patent images reveal a mini Suzuki V-Strom.

The patent images of the mini V-Strom were filed by Suzuki’s Chinese partner Haojue. It can be seen in the pictures that the mini V-Strom borrows several design cues from its elder siblings. It features a beak at the front along with a decent-sized windscreen. The handlebar is a single-piece unit to provide an upright riding stance for better control on the motorcycle. The sculpted fuel tank seems to have the right shape which not only enhances the bike’s overall looks but also provides the rider with sufficient space to grip while off-roading.

The mini Suzuki V-Strom also has a single-piece seat and a large luggage rack at the back. Suzuki has used alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres. There is a side-mounted exhaust as well. The lighting on the mini V-Strom is expected to be full-LED.

As for the engine, it is being anticipated that Suzuki would use a smaller 155cc single-cylinder mill for the mini V-Strom. However, there hasn’t been an official confirmation on the same. We would like Suzuki to slap on the 250cc single-cylinder motor from the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 in the mini V-Strom. This quarter-litre engine would make much more sense and provide the necessary power and torque.

It is being speculated that the mini Suzuki V-Strom will likely to be a China-only model. Earlier this year, Haojue has launched the new DR300 in the Chinese market. The DR300 is based on the Suzuki GSX-S300. This indicates that Haojue could launch the mini Suzuki V-Strom under its own umbrella.

There is a growing trend of affordable ADVs in our country which has caused the demand for such motorcycles to increase in the recent past. Considering this, having an affordable dual-sport motorbike to offer to the customers would certainly make sense. However, Suzuki has not shared any information about the mini V-Strom and its availability here in India.

