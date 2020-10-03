Suzuki Gixxer gets exciting new colour options ahead of festive season

Late last month, Suzuki had released a teaser image on its social media channels to announce that it will introduce new colour options for the Gixxer models. However, at that point, it was unclear as to exactly which models will be getting the cosmetic update. Well, now we know.

Suzuki has introduced two new colour options for the Gixxer. The 155cc naked streetfighter is now available in new Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Mira Red paint schemes. Apart from these two, interested customers can also buy the motorcycle in the old Glass Sparkle Black colour option.

So, now the Suzuki Gixxer has a total of 3 colour options. All of them have been priced at INR 1,14,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Do you like the new paint schemes? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Apart from the added colours that impart a fresh appeal to the motorcycle, no other changes have been implemented in the Suzuki Gixxer. The motorbike continues to draw power from the same 155cc, single-cylinder, SOHC engine which complies with the BS6 emission standards. It is an air-cooled motor which has been calibrated to pump out 13.6 PS of maximum power at 8000 rpm and generate a peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6000 rpm. For the transmission, Suzuki has provided a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Is this the mini Suzuki V-Strom that we have been waiting for?

The Suzuki Gixxer is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the segment. It features a full-LED headlamp, fully-digital instrument cluster, and full-LED taillamp. For handling the undulations that we generally find on the Indian roads, Suzuki has included a pair of thick 41mm telescopic forks at the front. Thanks to the presence of the single-channel ABS, the Suzuki Gixxer provides great stopping power.

In other news, Suzuki is planning something big for the Indian market. The Japanese company is expected to unveil a new product on 7 October. Details regarding the same have not been disclosed.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.