Suzuki Burgman Street 125 now comes with turn-by-turn navigation

Suzuki has just launched the all-new Access 125 with Bluetooth-enabled digital console that supports several useful elements including turn-by-turn navigation. It is not the only Suzuki scooter that has been updated with this feature. Suzuki has also introduced the turn-by-turn navigation feature in the Burgman Street 125.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 also gets call and SMS alert, WhatsApp alert, and missed call alert along with caller ID. Apart from that features such as the estimated time of arrival alerts, over-speed warning, and phone battery level indicator have also been added.

Commenting on the launch of the new Burgman Street 125 with turn-by-turn navigation, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said:

We are pleased to introduce the new Burgman Street 125 with Bluetooth enabled-digital console capable of getting paired with your mobile phones. The technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today’s young customer in mind, who always want to stay connected but doesn’t want to compromise on his/her safety by using a phone while riding a two-wheeler.

To connect their smartphones with the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, customers need to download the Suzuki Ride Connect mobile application that is available only for Android users. After installing the app, customers will be able to pair the Burgman Street 125 with his/her smartphone and use features such as navigation, last parked location, trip report, and more.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is one of the most stylish scooters available in the segment. It features a very attractive design that comprises of a full-LED headlamp. Suzuki has also incorporated an integrated engine start and kill switch with Suzuki easy start system, DC socket in the glove box, sporty muffler cover, and a large 21.5L under-seat storage space.

Available in a total of 5 colour options - Matte Blue, Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black, and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red - the Burgman Street 125 retails at INR 84,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

