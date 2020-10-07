New Suzuki Access 125 launched, gets Bluetooth-enabled digital console

Suzuki has launched the all-new Access 125 in India. The 125cc scooter now features a Bluetooth-enabled fully-digital instrument cluster that offers several useful functions such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert, WhatsApp alert, and missed call alert along with caller ID.

To connect their smartphones with the Suzuki Access 125, customers need to download the Suzuki Ride Connect mobile application that is available only for Android users. After installing the app, customers will be able to pair the Access 125 with his/her smartphone and use features such as navigation, last parked location, trip report, and more. The Bluetooth-enabled digital console also shows an over-speed warning, phone battery level, and the estimated time of arrival alerts.

Commenting on the launch of the new Suzuki Access 125, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said:

We are pleased to introduce the all-new Access 125 with Bluetooth- enabled digital console capable of getting paired with your mobile phones. The technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today’s young customer in mind, who always want to stay connected but doesn’t want to compromise on his/her safety by using a phone while riding a two-wheeler.

In addition to the aforementioned features, the new Suzuki Access 125 gets LED position lights as standard across all the variants. The company has also included a couple of new colour options for the scooter including the Metallic Royal Bronze and Matte Blue.

The new Suzuki Access 110 price for the drum brake variant with alloy wheels has been set at INR 77,700* whereas the disc brake model with alloy wheels will set you back by INR 78,600*.