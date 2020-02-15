Sharper and sportier 2020 Hyundai i20 imagined - IAB Rendering

The 2020 Hyundai i20’s first design details were revealed last week and using them, IAB’s digital illustrator Shoeb Kalania has created an immaculate rendering.

The first full model change saw the Hyundai i20 getting more mature and very European. The next lifecycle makeover will give it a more youthful character with heightened aggression and overall sharper design.

Like the outgoing Hyundai i20, the 2020 Hyundai i20 sits wide and low. The slanted, full-LED headlights with prominent Cascading grille are aimed at giving the car a stronger presence. The pattern of the new Cascading grille might remind you of the Hyundai Le Fil rouge’s Cascading grille with parametric jewels inside. The front bumper is edgier and looks beefier too, thanks to those large outer air intakes.

On the sides, the 2020 Hyundai i20 features more expressive character lines, a swiftly rising beltline ending in a C shape behind the quarter glass and a black C-pillar blade. The horizontal tail lamps flow out to the sides below the shoulder line to accentuate the character lines there.

In addition to full-LED headlights, the next-gen Hyundai i20 will be available with features like 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, fully-digital virtual instrument cluster (10.25-inch in Europe), large touchscreen infotainment system (10.25-inch in Europe), wireless charger, a rear armrest and cruise control. Also on board will be a host of connected car technologies.

The engine options in India will likely include 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 100 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and ~90 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel units. Expect them to be available with 5-speed MT, CVT and 6-speed MT.

Reports say that Hyundai will launch the next-gen i20 in India in the middle of the year.