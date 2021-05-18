Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Rear End Rendered, Better than KTM 390 Duke?

Bajaj Pulsar NS200’s fans have been waiting for a higher-spec and more powerful variant of the naked motorcycle for quite a while now. Speculations suggest that there could be a Bajaj Pulsar NS400 under development that would be based on the rumoured RS400. While these speculations and rumours continue to grow, no official information regarding either of the two motorcycles is available as of now. But to give the fans hope, an automotive artist has created a rendering of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 showing the rear end of the bike. And we must say, it looks much better than that of the KTM 390 Duke.

Known as “Abin Designs” on Instagram, the automotive artist has visualised the Bajaj Pulsar NS400’s rear end and painted its digital picture. The motorcycle in the rendering looks fabulous. We can see in the picture that the LED taillamp is neatly integrated into the bodywork. It sits flush with the tail section enhancing the visual appeal. We also like the segmented design and shape of the lights. It seems that the pillion grab rails have also been integrated into the bodywork.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Concept Looks Killer in Digital Render

The rear end of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 in the rendering is missing a tail tidy which usually holds the number plate. Perhaps, this is one of the reasons why the motorcycle has a cleaner rear look. Also, the wider rear tyre imparts a sportier stance. We also like the short, side-mounted exhaust.

While the fuel tank design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 in this rendering appears to be identical to that of the NS200, there are some new elements present. For instance, the fuel tank extensions appear to be differently designed and there’s also, what appears to be, large radiator shrouds.

We find the overall design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400’s rear end in this rendering to be captivating. It suits the naked character of the motorcycle and also brings a sportier quotient into the equation. And it also looks much better than the KTM 390 Duke’s rear end which has now become outdated.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.