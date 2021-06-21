Upcoming Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rendered In Production-Spec

The current-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been in the market for seven long years and it's now due an update. In fact, the second-gen Celerio has been spied testing on our roads on several occasions earlier, and Maruti Suzuki is currently in the final stages of its development. While the official unveiling and market launch could still be a couple of months away, a bunch of patent renderings of the second-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio surfaced on the internet just last week, giving us a clear view of the exterior design. Now, based on the patent images, here we have a coloured rendering of the production-spec Maruti Celerio.

Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Exterior Design

This rendering gives us a view of the front-end of hatchback. The new Celerio is a complete departure from the current model's squarish design language. It boasts of a much more rounded design, and is devoid of any sharp lines or angular elements. Up front, you notice that the nose is much more upright and features a flattish-oval grille. The triangular shaped headlamps are rounded at the corners and are joined by a chrome strip that runs through the grille with the Suzuki logo sitting in between. The front bumper is pretty well sculpted with provisions for fog lamps and is garnished with contrasting black bits for the apron and the fog lamp surrounds.

There are, however, no projector headlamps or LED DRLs of any sort. From the previously seen patent design images, we know that the Celerio will continue with its rounded design theme in profile that's evident from the character lines over the wheel arches and rounded bulges on the doors. What was also evident is that new Celerio will be a bit larger than the current model in terms of overall dimensions. The extended wheelbase and glass house were apparent from long-ish tapering roofline. The window line is characterized by a straight-ish shoulder line. Interestingly, the next-gen Celerio will be using old-school lift-type door handles in place of the pull-type ones that was found in the current-gen car.

At the rear of the new Celerio, the roofline has a slightly swooping effect which makes the rear window appear a little smaller. However, the overall car seems wider when viewed from the rear. The hatchback also gets new wraparound tail lights and a rather simple design for the rear bumper, although it has provisions for reflectors on either side and a number-plate housing. The new Celerio could also see parts sharing with several other Maruti Suzuki models including the wing mirrors, control stalks, seats, etc. As per reports, the next-gen Celerio will be riding on 13-inch alloy wheels.

Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio - Platform and Engine

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be based on the Heartect platform, the same that underpins the third-gen WagonR. Under the hood, the upcoming Celerio will continue to be powered by the current Celerio's 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67hp and 90Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki could also add the 83hp 1.2L petrol engine from the WagonR along with a CNG option in the mix as well. Transmission options will continue to include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The current Celerio is priced from INR 4.41 lakh to INR 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and the next-gen model will certainly carry a premium. Expected to launch in the coming months, the new Celerio will continue its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Santro.

