India-bound 2020 Hyundai i20 spied up close just weeks before debut

The 2020 Hyundai i20 has been spied up close in South Korea. The latest sighting gives us the clearest look at the upcoming premium hatchback ahead of its world debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on 3 March.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 won't be any different than the current model as far as the silhouette is concerned. But rest of the design details like headlamps, bumpers, grille, tail lamps will be completely new. At the front, the all-new i20 will sport a revamped grille layout comprising a sharper Cascading grille on the top and a compact grille at the bottom. The new grille will be flanked by curvy upswept headlamps which will be LEDs. The headlamps will look sharper and more contemporary. Moreover, the front section will also use a sharper bumper with triangular fog lamp housing.

On the sides, the all-new Hyundai i20 will use shiny-new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear-end will have a way sharper and aggressive and bolder design featuring new wrap-around LED tail lamps, sporty roof spoiler and very aggressively raked rear-quarter glass which gives it an intimidating appeal. Up top, unlike the old model, it will have a shark-fin antenna.

The 2020 Hyundai i20's cabin will be completely new. It has been confirmed to feature a new, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster clubbed together with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, mimicking the format seen on many luxury vehicles lately. Apart from a completely new dashboard layout, also expect new upholstery and a slew of fresh interior features.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will likely be available with 83 PS 1.2L N/A petrol, 100 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol and ~90 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine options. These engines will likely be available with a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT and a CVT.

[Image Source: Instagram]