2020 Hyundai i20 with fully-digital instrument cluster spied in India

The upcoming next-gen Hyundai i20 has been spied in Chennai, courtesy Rushlane. The latest sighting confirms a fully digital instrument cluster and hints clear-lens rear combination lamps for the Indian-spec model. The 2020 Hyundai i20 will debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on 3 March.

The current-gen Hyundai i20 comes with a dual-pod instrument cluster with a MID screen positioned at the centre. The fully digital instrument unit of the next-gen Hyundai i20 looks similar to that of the 2020 Hyundai ix25 and the Chinese-spec 2020 Hyundai Verna. Whether it will have customisable layouts or not remains to be seen. For Europe, Hyundai has confirmed combined 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and infotainment system screens.

Apart from this, the 2020 Hyundai i20 will also use the BlueLink connected-car tech which was first introduced in the Hyundai Venue. Also, it will also feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Features such as wireless charging, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, push-button start-stop, front and rear armrests and six airbags will most likely be carried over from the upcoming model.

In terms of engine options, expect the 2020 Hyundai i20 to be offered with 83 PS 1.2L N/A petrol, 100 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol and ~90 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel units in India. As for the transmission choices, at least 5-speed MT and CVT are a given.

The new generation Hyundai i20 will be a direct threat to the likes of Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz and VW Polo. There's no other all-new B-segment premium hatchback on the horizon after this one in India.

[Image Source: RushLane]