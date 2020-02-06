India-bound 2020 Hyundai i20 teasers released, interior features revealed

The first teasers of the India-bound 2020 Hyundai i20 have been released. The next-gen Hyundai i20 will debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March, not at Auto Expo 2020 today.

The silhouette of the next-gen Hyundai i20 will be very similar to that of the outgoing model. The most visible differences will be seen at the front and rear on the outside. Unlike the previous generation models, the new generation model will not be available in a 3-door version.

The fully revamped front-end of the next-gen Hyundai i20 will comprise a new grille layout with a sharper Cascading grille on the top and a compact grille at the bottom, curvy upswept headlamps, sharper bumper and triangular fog lamp housing. The headlamps will be LED units.

On the sides, the 2020 Hyundai i20 will have a bold character line that lays stress on the car's sporty proportions and agility, and, of course, shiny-new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the sharper overall design will be reflected in the cuts of the shape of the rear door panels. Up top, there’ll be a shark-fin antenna, something that’s not included on the old model.

At the rear, the license plate indentation of the Hyundai i20 will move back to the bumper with the next full model change. The teaser image (below) shows the rear glass continuing further below onto the tailgate and new wraparound tail lamps, which will be LED units, seamlessly connected with the same. Also worth noting is the sporty roof spoiler wrapping the rear glass.

For an enhanced and more elegant interior, Hyundai will use a new, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster in the next-gen i20 and new, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system clubbed together as in luxury vehicles and futuristic models like the Nexo. Horizontal blades will cover the dashboard of the redesigned car, underlining the width of car's front fascia and neatly disguising the air vents.

The next-gen Hyundai i20 will be underpinned by an updated version of the old car’s platform. 83 PS 1.2L N/A petrol, 100 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol and ~90 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel will likely be the engine options. These engines will likely be offered with a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT and a CVT.

Hyundai will reportedly launch the next-gen i20 in India in June this year.