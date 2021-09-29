Upcoming Tata Punch Looks Bold & Muscular in Camo Edition Render

The upcoming Tata Punch has garnered quite some popularity even before its launch that is expected to happen during the forthcoming festive season. One of the main highlights of the new micro-SUV is its attractive exterior design. While we do like the way the Punch looks, here’s a rendering that shows us the Camo Edition of the new Tata car that looks even more muscular and bolder.

The Tata Punch in the Camo Edition rendering features a dark green paint scheme and tinted windows. The body colour has also been used on the ORVMs. What enhances the overall look of the micro-SUV is the blacked-out body cladding and roof rails. They add a more muscular and bolder appeal to the vehicle. We also like the black and sporty-looking alloy wheels. And, of course, the sleek LED DRLs act as the cherry on the top.

Thanks to a recently leaked image, we do know that the Tata Punch will be available in multiple colour options that will include both single - Stonehenge, grey, and white - as well as dual-tone schemes - white-black, grey-black, orange-black, blue-white, Stonehenge-black and urban bronze-black. However, we would not be surprised if Tata Motors decides to introduce a Camo Edition and even a Dark Edition variant of the micro-SUV.

The Tata Punch would have four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative - that will be available with either a manual transmission or an AMT. As for the engine, the Punch, that’s based on the brand’s ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, is expected to come equipped with a 1.2L petrol engine pumping out 86 BHP and 113 Nm.

Tata Motors has confirmed that it will unveil the new Punch on 4 Oct. It will be a virtual event that is expected to answer most of the queries related to the upcoming micro-SUV. When launched, the new Punch would lock horns with the Maruti Ignis and the likes.

