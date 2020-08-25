A couple of latest spy shots of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 reveal that the Thunderbird successor would come equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. The new 350cc motorcycle from the Chennai-based company would also support turn-by-turn navigation. Other features such as music and call control could also be provided.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is likely to be the most technologically advanced motorcycle to roll out from the company’s factory. Thanks to the latest spy shots, we get to see its instrument cluster which consists of two displays. While one of them would show information like clock, fuel level, odometer, and trip meter, the other one would be a TFT unit that might have been incorporated to show turn-by-turn navigation details.

There is not any official confirmation from Royal Enfield regarding the availability of Bluetooth connectivity in the forthcoming Meteor 350. However, if it is indeed the case and most likely it will be, then the Meteor 350 will be the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to offer Bluetooth connectivity.

Speaking of firsts, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will also be the company’s first motorcycle to be based on its all-new 350cc platform which consists of a brand-new 350cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. While details regarding the powerplant remain unknown, Royal Enfield is expected to avoid the traditional pushrod architecture of its UCE (Unit Construction Engine) and opt for a more advanced and efficient SOHC (Single Over Head Camshaft) setup. This will allow it to provide a more refined and smoother engine with reduced vibrations and enhanced performance. It would also go for a slicker 6-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield is planning to launch the new Meteor 350 next month. It is expected to be priced in the INR 1.60-1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) range.