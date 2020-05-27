Royal Enfield has been working on a brand-new 350 cc platform for quite some time now. The company’s future 350 cc models will be based on this platform.

Royal Enfield started working on a new 350 cc platform after introducing the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. The idea was to build multiple 350 cc models based on this single platform which would help the company expand its product line-up quicker and cost-effectively.

The new Royal Enfield 350 cc platform consists of a brand-new 350 cc engine, gearbox, double-cradle chassis and frame. While details regarding the powerplant remain unknown, the company is expected to avoid the traditional pushrod architecture of its UCE (Unit Construction Engine) and opt for a more advanced and efficient SOHC (Single Over Head Camshaft) setup. This will allow it to provide more refined and smoother engines with reduced vibrations and enhanced performance. It would also go for a slicker 6-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield plans to create several new 350 cc models that will be based on this new platform. Speaking about this development to carandbike recently, Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said:

So, we've learnt how to make many different models within the same modular infrastructure, with the same engine, the same gearbox and the frame. So, in that sense, what was traditionally a company which had very limited powertrains, will now have significant expansion in powertrains.

Also Read: Royal Enfield opens a mobile dealership in Thailand

The first model to be based on the new 350 cc platform will be the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird successor will be launched in India very soon. The new 350 cc platform is expected to be used in the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic that was spotted testing earlier this year as well.