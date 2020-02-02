Production Tata Harrier Coupe illustrated - IAB Rendering

If media reports are anything to go by, Tata Motors would be the first Indian automaker to introduce an SUV-coupe with its Harrier. Here is a design illustration of the alleged Harrier Coupe, created by IAB's master artist, Shoeb Kalania.

Mainstream auto brands like Renault and Skoda have started rolling out SUV-coupe internationally, and in India, Tata Motors will be bringing one for the masses with the Harrier Coupe.

The Harrier, which has been positively acclaimed for its bold looks, is currently the best option for Tata Motors to deboss into an SUV-coupe. As the rendering (above) depicts, the front fascia will majorly appear to be unchanged, while minor mutations could be seen at its snout for further product differentiation. Major remodelling will be introduced on the sides and at the rear which will give it a proper coupe-like stance. For starters, the wheels would be bigger and sport a different design, and the ground-clearance may be dropped for a sportier stance. The steeply sloping roofline at the top will be the main design highlight. This would result in a compromised head-space in the rear row, but then again, this will be targeted as a lifestyle vehicle and most potential buyers won't bother.

Tata Motors is planning several new models based on the Omega-Arc platform to leverage the heavy investment in it. While the Gravitas is coming shortly, the alleged Harrier Coupe and MPV may not show up in the showrooms until at least late-2022. Launching offbeat models like an SUV-coupe will help the company differentiate itself in the INR 10-20 lakh (ex-showroom) segments that are dominated by the Koreans and the Chinese.

In addition to Tata Motors, Mahindra is also likely to launch an SUV-coupe, based on the next-gen XUV500 (codename: W601).