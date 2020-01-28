Tata Nexon EV - Variant Comparo, Spec Sheet and Price List

The Tata Nexon EV has been launched in India with prices starting at INR 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pure electric SUV is available in three variants, namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Here's a variant comparo to understand what's included and what's not in each of these variants:

Tata Nexon EV - Variant Comparo

NEXON EV XM NEXON EV XZ+ NEXON EV XZ+ LUX (Over and above XM features) (Over and above XZ+ features) Fully automatic climate control Contrast dual-tone roof colour Sunroof Automatic transmission with drive and sport mode 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Premium leatherette seats Dual airbags 7" touchscreen infotainment Automatic rain-sensing wipers ABS with EBD and cornering stability control Camera-based reverse park assist Automatic headlamps Connected car app Leather-wrapped steering wheel Keyless entry and push-button start Fog lamps with cornering ability Power windows (front and rear) Wearable key Electric tailgate 16-inch steel wheel rim with EV highlight cover

Tata Nexon EV XM

The XM grade is equipped with a slew of advanced features which typically wouldn’t be included in a base grade of most B-SUVs. These include automatic climate control, passive keyless entry, push-button start, electric tailgate and support for 35 connected car features accessible via ZConnect app. Also standard are front and rear power windows, and of course, dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD and CSC.

Tata Nexon EV XZ+

The XZ+ grade replaces the 16-inch steel wheels with 16-inch alloy wheels and adds a two-tone exterior colour scheme, fog lamps with cornering ability, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel and wearable key.

Tata Nexon EV XZ+ Lux

The XZ+ Lux grade, over and above the features of the XZ+ grade, packs sunroof, leatherette seat upholstery, automatic headlamps and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

You can read our detailed review of the Tata Nexon EV here.

Tata Nexon EV - Specifications

Aspect Specification Battery Chemistry Lithium-ion Battery Capacity 30.2 kWh Battery Voltage 320 V Battery Protection Standard IP67 Motor Type 3-Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Maximum Power 129 PS Motor Maximum Torque 245 Nm Charging Modes Regular Charging (15 Amp plug point) and Fast Charging (CCS 2) On-board charger capacity 3.3 kW Regular Charging Time (20% to 100%) 8 hours Highest Supported Fast Charger Capacity 25 kW Fast Charging Time (0-80%) 1 hour Range 312 km 0-60 km/h Acceleration Time 4.6 seconds 0-100 km/h Acceleration Time 9.9 seconds Length 3,994 mm Width 1,811 mm Height 1,607 mm Wheelbase 2,498 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm Front Suspension Independent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring Rear Suspension Torsion beam with hydraulic shock absorbers Front Brake Disc Rear Brake Drum

Tata Nexon EV - Price List*

Nexon EV XM - INR 13.99 lakh

Nexon EV XZ+ - INR 14.99 lakh

Nexon EV XZ+ Lux - INR 15.99 lakh

The Tata Nexon EV is available at 60 dealerships in 22 cities, and the list of both can be seen at this link. There are only three colour options to choose from for this model: Teal Blue, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White.

*Ex-showroom