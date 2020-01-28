Tata Nexon EV - Variant Comparo, Spec Sheet and Price List

The Tata Nexon EV has been launched in India with prices starting at INR 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pure electric SUV is available in three variants, namely XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Here's a variant comparo to understand what's included and what's not in each of these variants:

Tata Nexon EV - Variant Comparo

NEXON EV XMNEXON EV XZ+NEXON EV XZ+ LUX
(Over and above XM features)(Over and above XZ+ features)
Fully automatic climate controlContrast dual-tone roof colourSunroof
Automatic transmission with drive and sport mode16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheelsPremium leatherette seats
Dual airbags7" touchscreen infotainmentAutomatic rain-sensing wipers
ABS with EBD and cornering stability controlCamera-based reverse park assistAutomatic headlamps
Connected car appLeather-wrapped steering wheel
Keyless entry and push-button startFog lamps with cornering ability
Power windows (front and rear)Wearable key
Electric tailgate
16-inch steel wheel rim with EV highlight cover

Tata Nexon EV XM

The XM grade is equipped with a slew of advanced features which typically wouldn’t be included in a base grade of most B-SUVs. These include automatic climate control, passive keyless entry, push-button start, electric tailgate and support for 35 connected car features accessible via ZConnect app. Also standard are front and rear power windows, and of course, dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD and CSC.

Tata Nexon EV XZ+

The XZ+ grade replaces the 16-inch steel wheels with 16-inch alloy wheels and adds a two-tone exterior colour scheme, fog lamps with cornering ability, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel and wearable key.

Tata Nexon EV XZ+ Lux

The XZ+ Lux grade, over and above the features of the XZ+ grade, packs sunroof, leatherette seat upholstery, automatic headlamps and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Nexon Ev Image Interior Dashboard

You can read our detailed review of the Tata Nexon EV here.

Tata Nexon EV - Specifications

AspectSpecification
Battery ChemistryLithium-ion
Battery Capacity30.2 kWh
Battery Voltage320 V
Battery Protection StandardIP67
Motor Type3-Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous
Motor Maximum Power129 PS
Motor Maximum Torque245 Nm
Charging ModesRegular Charging (15 Amp plug point) and Fast Charging (CCS 2)
On-board charger capacity3.3 kW
Regular Charging Time (20% to 100%)8 hours
Highest Supported Fast Charger Capacity25 kW
Fast Charging Time (0-80%)1 hour
Range312 km
0-60 km/h Acceleration Time4.6 seconds
0-100 km/h Acceleration Time9.9 seconds
Length3,994 mm
Width1,811 mm
Height1,607 mm
Wheelbase2,498 mm
Ground Clearance205 mm
Front SuspensionIndependent MacPherson dual path strut with coil spring
Rear SuspensionTorsion beam with hydraulic shock absorbers
Front BrakeDisc
Rear BrakeDrum

Tata Nexon EV - Price List*

  • Nexon EV XM - INR 13.99 lakh
  • Nexon EV XZ+ - INR 14.99 lakh
  • Nexon EV XZ+ Lux - INR 15.99 lakh

The Tata Nexon EV is available at 60 dealerships in 22 cities, and the list of both can be seen at this link. There are only three colour options to choose from for this model: Teal Blue, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White.

*Ex-showroom

Tata Nexon EV - Image Gallery

