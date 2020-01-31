MG Hector petrol upgraded to BS-VI with an INR 26,000 price hike - Report

31/01/2020 - 19:10 | ,   | Prashant Singh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The MG Hector petrol has reportedly been upgraded to BS-VI a bit early on compared to the diesel variant. The BS-VI upgrade has made the petrol version INR 26,000 dearer, with the range now starting at INR 12.74 lakh* for the base Style configuration and extending up to INR 17.44 lakh* for the top-of-the-line Sharp configuration.

Mg Hector Review Images Front Three Quarters 17
The MG Hector sits in a highly competitive segment with rivals such as Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass.

The BS-VI update hasn't changed the engine output of the MG Hector petrol's 1.5L turbocharged engine - 143 PS and 250 Nm. The transmission duties are performed by a 6-speed manual unit or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. A 48V mild-hybrid system is optional, and if equipped with it, the petrol engine can be had with only the speed manual transmission.

The prices of the BS-VI compliant MG Hector petrol (old vs new):

MG Hector petrol prices (ex-showroom, India)
VariantBS6 priceBS4 priceDifference
StyleINR 12.74 lakhINR 12.48 lakhINR 26,000
SuperINR 13.54 lakhINR 13.28 lakhINR 26,000
Super HybridINR 14.14 lakhINR 13.88 lakhINR 26,000
Smart HybridINR 15.24 lakhINR 14.98 lakhINR 26,000
Smart DCTINR 15.94 lakhINR 15.68 lakhINR 26,000
Sharp HybridINR 16.54 lakhINR 16.28 lakhINR 26,000
Sharp DCTINR 17.44 lakhINR 17.18 lakhINR 26,000

In other updates, MG has announced a line-up of 14 models for Auto Expo 2020. The range will include models such as a rebadged MG D90six-seat Hector a.k.a Hector Plus, MG D90, the Roewe Vision-i concept and many more new models.

Mg Hector Review Images Rear Three Quarters
The BS-VI MG Hector diesel will be launched by March 2020.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Marvel X (Roewe Marvel X) lands in India, spied sans camouflage

The MG Hector competes in a highly competitive segment with rivals such as Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and Jeep Compass. Its diesel variant will be upgraded to BS-VI by March 2020. Compared to the petrol variant, the diesel variant may get a much bigger price hike, likely of above INR 50,000.

*ex-showroom, India

[News Source: Autocar India]

MG Hector - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest