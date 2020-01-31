MG Hector petrol upgraded to BS-VI with an INR 26,000 price hike - Report

The MG Hector petrol has reportedly been upgraded to BS-VI a bit early on compared to the diesel variant. The BS-VI upgrade has made the petrol version INR 26,000 dearer, with the range now starting at INR 12.74 lakh* for the base Style configuration and extending up to INR 17.44 lakh* for the top-of-the-line Sharp configuration.

The BS-VI update hasn't changed the engine output of the MG Hector petrol's 1.5L turbocharged engine - 143 PS and 250 Nm. The transmission duties are performed by a 6-speed manual unit or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. A 48V mild-hybrid system is optional, and if equipped with it, the petrol engine can be had with only the speed manual transmission.

The prices of the BS-VI compliant MG Hector petrol (old vs new):

MG Hector petrol prices (ex-showroom, India) Variant BS6 price BS4 price Difference Style INR 12.74 lakh INR 12.48 lakh INR 26,000 Super INR 13.54 lakh INR 13.28 lakh INR 26,000 Super Hybrid INR 14.14 lakh INR 13.88 lakh INR 26,000 Smart Hybrid INR 15.24 lakh INR 14.98 lakh INR 26,000 Smart DCT INR 15.94 lakh INR 15.68 lakh INR 26,000 Sharp Hybrid INR 16.54 lakh INR 16.28 lakh INR 26,000 Sharp DCT INR 17.44 lakh INR 17.18 lakh INR 26,000

In other updates, MG has announced a line-up of 14 models for Auto Expo 2020. The range will include models such as a rebadged MG D90, six-seat Hector a.k.a Hector Plus, MG D90, the Roewe Vision-i concept and many more new models.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Marvel X (Roewe Marvel X) lands in India, spied sans camouflage

The MG Hector competes in a highly competitive segment with rivals such as Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and Jeep Compass. Its diesel variant will be upgraded to BS-VI by March 2020. Compared to the petrol variant, the diesel variant may get a much bigger price hike, likely of above INR 50,000.

*ex-showroom, India

[News Source: Autocar India]