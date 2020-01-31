MG Hector petrol upgraded to BS-VI with an INR 26,000 price hike - Report

The MG Hector petrol has reportedly been upgraded to BS-VI a bit early on compared to the diesel variant. The BS-VI upgrade has made the petrol version INR 26,000 dearer, with the range now starting at INR 12.74 lakh* for the base Style configuration and extending up to INR 17.44 lakh* for the top-of-the-line Sharp configuration.
The BS-VI update hasn't changed the engine output of the MG Hector petrol's 1.5L turbocharged engine - 143 PS and 250 Nm. The transmission duties are performed by a 6-speed manual unit or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. A 48V mild-hybrid system is optional, and if equipped with it, the petrol engine can be had with only the speed manual transmission.
The prices of the BS-VI compliant MG Hector petrol (old vs new):
|MG Hector petrol prices (ex-showroom, India)
|Variant
|BS6 price
|BS4 price
|Difference
|Style
|INR 12.74 lakh
|INR 12.48 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Super
|INR 13.54 lakh
|INR 13.28 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Super Hybrid
|INR 14.14 lakh
|INR 13.88 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Smart Hybrid
|INR 15.24 lakh
|INR 14.98 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Smart DCT
|INR 15.94 lakh
|INR 15.68 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Sharp Hybrid
|INR 16.54 lakh
|INR 16.28 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Sharp DCT
|INR 17.44 lakh
|INR 17.18 lakh
|INR 26,000
In other updates, MG has announced a line-up of 14 models for Auto Expo 2020. The range will include models such as a rebadged MG D90, six-seat Hector a.k.a Hector Plus, MG D90, the Roewe Vision-i concept and many more new models.
Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: MG Marvel X (Roewe Marvel X) lands in India, spied sans camouflage
The MG Hector competes in a highly competitive segment with rivals such as Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and Jeep Compass. Its diesel variant will be upgraded to BS-VI by March 2020. Compared to the petrol variant, the diesel variant may get a much bigger price hike, likely of above INR 50,000.
*ex-showroom, India
[News Source: Autocar India]