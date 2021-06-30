New Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition To Be Launched In The Coming Months

The EV segment is still very niche in India, as the lack of charging stations in the country is still a big reason for the slow adoption rate. Currently, the most affordable EV in India is the Tata Nexon EV, with a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Combined with the government discounts, one can buy a Nexon EV at an even lower price in select cities, making it a great choice for first time EV buyers. Tata’s EV competes with the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV. Tata’s electric SUV is a very compelling offering, and now, in a bid to sell even more units, Tata is going to launch a Nexon EV Dark Edition Soon.

Tata had introduced the Dark Edition first in their Harrier SUV and according to recent reports, the automaker is planning to launch a Dark Edition version of the Nexon EV in the market. The move is intended to attract younger buyers to the electric SUV. Like the Harrier Dark Edition, the Nexon EV Dark Edition will feature more sporty styling elements compared to the regular version.

The Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition will come with the same Atlas Black paint job as the Harrier Dark Edition, smoked taillights, and blacked-out alloy wheels. The manufacturer may keep the electric blue highlights as it helps differentiate the Nexon EV from the ICE powered models. The Nexon EV would come with a #Dark badge on the fender, like the one seen on the Harrier.

Powering the Tata Nexon EV is a 30.2 kWh li-ion battery that transfers juice to a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, making max power and torque figures of 129 PS/245 Nm respectively. It comes with two driving modes – Drive and Sports powered by Tata Ziptron technology. The claimed range of the Nexon EV is 312 kms, for which you’ll need limitless hope and prayers to match it. Owner reports of the mileage have varied from around 170 kms to 250+ kms plus. The range mainly depends on the conditions and way you drive, you should get more than 220 kms regularly if you use your right foot judiciously.

