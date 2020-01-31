2020 Mahindra XUV500 interior with flat-bottomed steering wheel spied

Mahindra is developing the next-gen XUV500 (codename: W601) and an all-electric version (in concept form) of the same is set to debut at Auto Expo 2020. The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 has been caught in the spycam once again.

The new spy images throw light on its interiors and dashboard of the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 in great detail. The next-gen model will feature a large floating-type infotainment touchscreen which will be centrally located on the dash, below which will sit new horizontal air-con vents. It will also feature a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls for audio, cruise control, etc.

Also visible in the spy shot above is a dual-pod instrument panel with MID between analogue tachometer and speedometer. The production version may have touch-sensitive buttons for the climate control panel.

The interior features may also include dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats with driver seat getting memory function and more. The seats have been given a black/grey fabric with contrast white stitching as depicted in the spy shots. Captain seats could be offered optionally for the second-row.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will sit on a new platform which will also be shared with the upcoming India-specific Ford C-SUV. As far as engine options are concerned, it will be plonked with a newly-developed 180 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be launched likely towards the end of 2020.

