Next-gen Royal Enfield Classic with optional accessories spied

In addition to rolling out BS-VI upgrade for existing models, Royal Enfield is testing its next-generation motorcycles, which it plans to start launching by mid-2020. In a new development, new spy images of the next-gen Classic have surfaced online, courtesy ElectricVehicleWeb.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 and Royal Enfield Bullet 500 discontinued in India

The new spy photos reveal features such as an optional windscreen and alloy wheels on the next-gen Classic. Royal Enfield has introduced alloy wheels on the current-gen model with the BS-VI upgrade. As in the case of the current-gen model, alloy wheels will likely be included in only select colour variants of the next-gen model.

Do note that Royal Enfield also offers alloy wheels, a tall windscreen and more as optional accessories for the existing Classic. Buyers can customize their Classic with optional accessories through the company’s website and receive it with the added extras.

The design of the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic, as seen in the past, will be quite similar to that of the existing model. The future model will utilise a new architecture. There's no word on the engine's displacement and power and torque output numbers, although we do know that the motor will have an air-cooling layout. Another characteristic same as that of the BS-VI Classic 350's engine will be the usage of a single spark plug system.

The hardware specifications are also visible in the spy photos. The budget-friendly hardware will comprise conventional telescopic forks and twin-sided spring at the front and the back respectively. Braking setup will include single discs on both wheels, while the safety net will be handled by dual-channel ABS. Royal Enfield may also offer a cheaper variants with single-channel ABS and a rear drum brake.

Also Read: Colour-wise prices of BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 revealed

The cockpit of the Royal Enfield Classic will undergo some changes with the lifecycle makeover, and the ride related information will be displayed on a semi-digital instrument cluster. The switches will also feature a new, rotary-style design that will give the next-generation models a more retro look.

[Image Source: ElectricVehicleWeb.in]