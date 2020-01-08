Colour-wise prices of BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 revealed

Royal Enfield announced the launch of its first BS-VI compliant motorcycle, the BS-VI Classic 350 in the Indian market with prices starting at INR 1,65,025* yesterday. The company offers the new motorcycle in five variants that are distinguished with the paint scheme and even alloy wheels in some. In this post, we list the colour options and their respective prices and compare them with the ex-showroom tag of BS-IV models.

Check out the complete list below:

Colour Option Price* (BS-VI) Price* (BS-IV) Difference Classic Black INR 1,65,025 INR 1,53,903 INR 11,122 Gunmetal Grey INR 1,69,791 INR 1,55,740 INR 14,051 Signals Stormrider Sand INR 1,75,281 INR 1,64,095 INR 11,186 Signals Airborne Blue INR 1,75,281 INR 1,64,095 INR 11,186 Stealth Black INR 1,81,728 NA NA Chrome Black INR 1,81,728 NA NA

The Gunmetal Grey variant has received the maximum price increase (INR 14,051). The reason behind the higher price increase for the Gunmetal Grey colour option could be cited to the addition of alloy wheels that are not available on the other carried over variants (Classic Black and Signals). The only other variant to feature alloy wheels is the new Stealth Black. Rest of the variants use wire-spoke wheels that come with tube-type tyres. Also new in the range is the Chrome Black variant.

The BS-VI model also packs an updated instrument console that includes low-fuel warning and an engine malfunction/warning indicator. The safety tech continues to include a dual-channel ABS while a side-stand inhibitor is a new addition to the package.

Comprehensive changes have been made to make the engine BS-VI compliant. For starters, the BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 series uses a fuel injection system instead of a carburettor. Royal Enfield has also added a new catalytic converter, temperature sensor and an O2 sensor to the BS-VI compliant model. Lastly, the company has replaced the dual-spark setup for a single unit layout. Surprisingly, it still hasn't revealed the power and torque output numbers of the BS-VI Classic 350's engine. We could see a marginal drop in the figures from the BS-IV (20.07 PS and 28 Nm).

Royal Enfield will make its entire line-up BS-VI compliant by 31 March 2020.

*Ex-showroom Mumbai