Next-gen Royal Enfield motorcycles may get delayed - Report

While the next-gen Royal Enfield motorcycles have been spied in near-production guise, their launch may take longer than expected. A new report from Autocar India claims that the new-generation models, which will use the brand’s latest architecture, are likely to arrive after BS-VI norms come into effect (i.e. post-April 2020). The new-generation models could arrive by mid-2020.

Regular followers would know that Royal Enfield did not display any new models at this year’s EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. Instead, the company showcased its existing and modified motorcycles there.

The source report further adds that the Chennai-based two-wheeler brand will upgrade its existing 350 cc range to comply with the new emission norms. Another report from last month claimed that the 500 range will be discontinued post the BS-VI upgrade. A source close to the developments stated that the 500 range is ‘unviable for the domestic market’.

The current (BS-IV) compliant Royal Enfield 350 range uses a 346 cc single-cylinder, twin-spark, air-cooled, carburetted engine that makes 20.07 PS of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The BS-VI version will require the addition of fuel injection system, O2 sensors and catalytic converters to comply with the more stringent emission norms. The performance numbers may not change drastically, although the BS-VI range should deliver improved fuel economy. The motor will retain the five-speed gearbox.

Hardware specifications will not receive any upgrades to keep the cost increase minimal, and the BS-VI compliant 350 range will continue to feature halogen headlight and semi-digital instrument console. Shock absorption duties will be performed by conventional telescopic forks and twin-sided springs at the front and back respectively. The braking department will continue to feature disc brakes on both wheels on the dual-channel ABS variants. The single-channel ABS models will feature a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back.

Regular readers would already know that the new-generation Royal Enfield bikes would use four platforms – P, J, Q and K. The Classic, Thunderbird, Bullet, and Himalayan will use the J platform, while the middleweight (650) range will feature the P architecture. The Q and K architecture would underpin higher-displacement Royal Enfield motorcycles.

[Source: autocarindia.com]