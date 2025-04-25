Hyundai IONIQ 9 Bags Spot in 2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 has earned a coveted spot on the 2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list. Recognized for its premium cabin experience, the IONIQ 9 impressed with its thoughtful design, top-notch comfort, eco-conscious materials, and intuitive tech integration.

WardsAuto highlighted the SUV’s elegant layout, smart ADAS features, and distraction-free controls as standout elements. The IONIQ 9 also stood out for its use of sustainable materials and its ability to comfortably accommodate seven occupants in a serene, lounge-like setting.

Ricky Lao, Director of Product Planning at Hyundai Motor North America, called it a “spacious, refined cabin” tailored for modern families. Wards judge Dave Zoia praised its “cutting-edge interior,” calling it everything you’d want in an upscale family hauler.

This marks Hyundai’s third straight win in this category—following the Kona and Santa Fe in 2024, and the Palisade in 2023.