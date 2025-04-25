Too much oil in the engine – what to do?

In the world of automotive care, the rule “more is better” doesn’t always apply. This is true not only for mileage but also for key operating fluids—especially motor oil. While its role in proper engine operation is undeniable, having too much oil can be just as harmful as not having enough.

Modern oil level monitoring systems have made many drivers complacent when it comes to regular checks. However, even the most advanced sensors can’t fully replace manual verification. We usually focus on whether there’s enough oil—but what if there’s too much? Where does the excess come from, and how can you deal with it safely?

Symptoms of too much oil in the engine

Excess oil in the engine isn’t just a minor discrepancy—it poses a real threat to the powertrain. It can cause a range of noticeable issues during everyday driving.

The most common symptom is excessive smoke from the exhaust. Blue or white smoke may indicate that oil is getting into the combustion chamber, mixing with the fuel-air blend. This can damage the catalytic converter.

Another warning sign is reduced engine power and performance. Too much oil can increase internal resistance and interfere with proper lubrication, especially at higher RPMs. This may result in the engine feeling sluggish and running unevenly.

Oil leaks around gaskets are also something to watch for. Excess oil increases pressure in the system, which can cause gaskets to fail. Any oil stains under the vehicle should never be ignored.

Too much oil also increases the risk of oil foaming, which significantly reduces its effectiveness. Instead of protecting the engine, foamy oil loses its lubricating properties—accelerating the wear of mechanical components.

How to remove excess oil from the engine

The correct oil level is one that falls between the MIN and MAX markers on the dipstick—ideally closer to the upper limit, but never exceeding it. To avoid overfilling, it’s best to add oil gradually—about 100 ml at a time—pausing frequently to check the level. For reference, the range between the dipstick markers typically corresponds to about 0.5 liters.

If overfilling does occur, the excess oil can be removed at home. The simplest way is to use a manual oil extractor inserted into the dipstick tube to siphon out small amounts until the correct level is restored. A large syringe with a flexible tube can also work as a DIY solution.

The safest and most reliable method, however, is to visit a car repair shop, where a mechanic can quickly and properly correct the oil level.

It’s also worth noting that oil levels can sometimes rise without adding any oil. This may indicate that fuel or coolant has entered the lubrication system—a serious issue often caused by a blown head gasket or damaged fuel injectors. In such cases, do not start the engine. The best course of action is to have the vehicle towed to a diagnostic center.

Summary

Engine oil level is one of the key factors that affect engine efficiency and lifespan. Both too little and too much oil can lead to serious issues. Low oil levels cause increased friction and overheating of engine components. On the other hand, excess oil raises the pressure in the lubrication system, putting seals and gaskets at risk.

Checking the oil level regularly takes very little time but can help prevent costly repairs. It is recommended to check the oil at least once a month and before every long trip.

This article was created in collaboration with Junipertrade – a company specializing in the wholesale distribution of motor oils and lubricants for passenger cars, trucks, and agricultural machinery.