5 Next-Gen Audi Cars Revealed at Auto Shanghai 2025

Audi is making a bold move into the future of electric mobility at Auto Shanghai 2025, showcasing a powerful lineup of 19 models. The new cars, developed with local partners FAW and SAIC, blend cutting-edge electric technology with Audi's renowned luxury. These include the Audi A5L, A5L Sportback, Q5L, A6L e-tron, and the AUDI E5 Sportback.

The star of the show is Audi's renewed commitment to a flexible, digital-first approach in China, with models based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), and the Advanced Digitized Platform. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner emphasized that 2025 marks a new era in the Chinese market, with both electric and combustion-engine vehicles designed specifically for local preferences.

Five New Audi Debuts

The 2025 Auto Shanghai saw five major debuts, all geared towards enhancing the driving experience with advanced driver-assistance technologies and fully connected, personalized cockpits. These include:

Audi A5L: A longer wheelbase and mild-hybrid technology give this family sedan more space and efficiency. Audi A5L Sportback: Featuring dynamic styling and performance-driven efficiency, it combines Audi’s hallmark design with advanced digital features. Audi Q5L: With a longer wheelbase and mild-hybrid engines, this SUV promises both power and spacious luxury. Audi A6L e-tron: A fully electric model with an impressive range of up to 770 km, powered by 800-volt technology for rapid charging. AUDI E5 Sportback: A high-performance electric model with up to 579 kW, hitting 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, designed specifically for China.

Audi’s new lineup is set to redefine the luxury electric vehicle market in China, blending innovation with the brand's iconic DNA. Expect these models to hit Chinese roads soon.