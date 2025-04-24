M Madness: Tuned BMW M4 Takes on the M1000RR in a Drag Race

BMW’s high-octane worlds of two and four wheels collided in a thrilling head-to-head as a heavily modified M4 Competition faced off against the lightning-fast M1000RR superbike. The twist? The M4 isn’t stock—it’s a monster packing 1,000 horsepower.

The M4’s inline-six has been completely transformed with forged internals, twin hybrid turbos, and a revamped intake system. Originally making 540 hp, the new setup pushes it into hypercar territory. But the M1000RR isn’t backing down. With 212 hp and featherweight carbon-fiber components, it boasts an incredible power-to-weight ratio—right out of the box.

The showdown takes place on an unprepped surface, courtesy of the Carwow YouTube channel, mimicking a more “real-world” street-style drag scenario. No glued-down launch pads or perfectly prepped lanes—just raw power and grip.

As expected, the bike has the edge in weight and agility, but can the four-wheeled brute claw it back with sheer horsepower? The result might surprise even seasoned gearheads.

It's a must-watch for anyone who’s ever debated cars vs bikes. One thing’s clear: in today’s age of extreme tuning and engineering, the outcome isn’t as predictable as it once was.

Source