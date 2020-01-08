BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India at INR 1,65,025

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been launched in India at INR 1,65,025 (ex-showroom). This is the brand's first BS-VI compliant model. The BS-VI version is INR 11,000 more expensive than the motorcycle it replaces.

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 is offered in two new colour options – Stealth Black and Chrome Black, as well as the Gunmetal Grey, Signals (Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand) and Classic Black carried-over shades. Specifying it in the new colours brings alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres as standard as well.

Mechanical upgrades come in the form of a fuel injection system that replaces the carburettor tech on the BS-IV motorcycle. The company has also dropped the dual-spark layout for a single spark setup. Other additions to the 346 cc engine include a new catalytic converter, temperature sensor and an O2 sensor. The right side of the engine features an “EFI-350” badge.

Unlike the next-generation motorcycles that are expected to reach the Indian market in mid-2020, the BS-VI Classic 350 features the drive chain on the right side, just like the BS-IV version. The next-generation Classic series, as seen in several spy photographs, will have the drive chain on the left side. Royal Enfield has not revealed the power and torque output numbers of the BS-VI Classic 350 yet, but we expect these figures to be marginally lower than in the BS-IV version (20.07 PS and 28 Nm).

Other changes on the BS-VI model include a mild revision to the instrument console. It packs additional information such as low-fuel warning and an engine malfunction/warning indicator. The safety tech, in addition to dual-channel ABS, includes even a side-stand inhibitor that prevents the motorcycle from moving forward when the side-stand is engaged.

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350's hardware specifications such as conventional telescopic front forks, twin-sided rear springs and disc brakes on both ends are the same as those of the BS-IV model. The bookings for the BS-VI Classic 350 had begun earlier this month, and their deliveries should start very soon.

Royal Enfield has announced that other motorcycles in its portfolio will be BS-VI compliant by 31 March 2020. All its BS-VI motorcycles will be backed by three years warranty along with three years of Roadside Assistance.