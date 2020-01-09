Bajaj Auto working on Bajaj Dominar 250?

Earlier this week, we reported that the BS-VI compliant version of the Dominar 400 was spotted near Pune, Maharashtra. However, a closer inspection of the motorcycle reveals a budget-spec, box-type swingarm and a skinnier rear tyre on the test mule. Could this be a new, lower-displacement version of the Dominar 400?

The Bajaj Dominar 400, currently in BS-IV guise, retails at INR 1,90,002*. The BS-VI upgrade will push the price higher, possibly to over INR 2,00,000*. On the plus side, it will open up a vacancy for a lower-displacement, relatively budget-friendly version.

Bajaj Auto already has two 200 cc motorcycles under the Bajaj Pulsar series (Bajaj NS200 and Bajaj RS200), and adding another model in the same displacement segment may cannibalise of the sales of the existing models. Thus, a 250 cc version makes a stronger case.

While the details are scarce, it is safe to assume that the motor of the Dominar 250 will be based on the KTM 250 Duke/KTM 250 Adventure’s engine, which is a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC unit. The maximum power and maximum torque could be lower than in the KTM 250 Duke's (30 hp and 24 Nm respectively in the BS-IV version).

The hardware specifications, as seen in the spy photographs, will be quite similar to the Bajaj Dominar 400's. The shock absorption tasks, for example, will be handled by inverted telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. Anchoring power will come from disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety new should comprise dual-channel ABS. Split-style seat and a twin-pod exhaust canister add a sporty touch to the package. Features such as full LED lighting (taillight, headlamp and indicators) and split-style digital instrument console are also visible on the test mule.

Considering the complete list of features mentioned above, we could look at an introductory price tag of INR 1,70,000*, with a revision taking it close to INR 1,80,000*.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: Rushlane.com]