2025 Nissan Armada Earns Prestigious IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ Award

The all-new 2025 Nissan Armada has clinched the coveted TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) — the institute’s highest safety honor. This recognition underscores the Armada’s exceptional performance under IIHS’s more rigorous testing standards.

“The 2025 Armada’s performance in the tougher IIHS tests recognizes our focus to deliver the highest levels of safety,” said Vinay Shahani, senior vice president of U.S. marketing and sales, Nissan Americas. “Families count on full-size SUVs for protection – the all-new Armada delivers that when it matters most.”

The updated IIHS protocols now include a revised moderate overlap front crash test, featuring a second dummy behind the driver to simulate a small adult or child. To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+, vehicles must achieve “Good” ratings in this and several other crash tests, along with high marks in pedestrian crash prevention and headlight performance.

The 2025 Armada not only shines in safety but also elevates the full-size SUV experience with advanced tech, robust capability, and a premium interior. Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 comes standard across all trims, while features like Invisible Hood View and Front Wide View boost visibility. Adding to its appeal, the new PRO-4X variant debuts for the first time, offering off-road enhancements such as all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, skid plates, and Adaptive Electronic Air Suspension.