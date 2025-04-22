Renault 5 Turbo 3E Reservations Open: A Mini-Supercar Reborn

Renault has officially opened reservations for the highly anticipated Renault 5 Turbo 3E — a wild, all-electric reboot of the iconic 1980s Turbo and Turbo 2. Starting April 22, 2025, customers across Europe, the Middle East, Japan, and Australia can secure one of the 1,980 units, with introductory pricing from €155,000 (including VAT).

Built on a custom aluminium platform, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E merges supercar width (2.03m) with city-car length (4.08m), powered by two rear-mounted electric motors delivering 540 hp and a massive 4,800 Nm of torque. It rockets from 0-100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds, boasts a 70 kWh battery, and supports ultra-fast 800V charging—reaching 15-80% charge in just 15 minutes. WLTP range exceeds 400 km.

Customers must submit an online form and place a €50,000 reservation deposit via their local dealer to join the priority list. Personalisation options, including historic liveries and custom interiors, will open in 2026. Final configurations and orders will follow in 2027, with deliveries starting the same year (subject to homologation).

Developed by Alpine and assembled at the Jean Rédélé Alpine plant, the 5 Turbo 3E is Renault’s most powerful road car yet. Ampere and Mobilize also contributed, enhancing tech and EV services.

The Turbo 3E will make public appearances at select RNLT stores and the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.