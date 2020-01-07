BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 spied, to be launched by March

Bajaj Auto is yet to announce the availability of its BS-VI compliant motorcycles. While we await more details on that front, spy shots of the BS-VI Dominar 400 have popped up online.

The Dominar 400 received a major overhaul in 2019, and so, no other major changes are expected along with the BS-VI upgrade this year. As seen in the spy shots, the design will be the same.

Inverted forks to perform the shock absorption tasks at the front and preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear will continue being on suspension duty. The key features, including full-LED lighting (indicators, taillight and headlamp) and split-style instrument console, should also be the same.

The 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, fuel-injected engine will pack upgrades in the form of a newer catalytic convertor and other sensors to comply with the BS-VI emission norms. Fuel injection system – a feature that is mandatory for all BS-VI compliant vehicles – is already present. The performance numbers are likely to witness a marginal reduction in the latest iteration. The BS-IV version, for reference, produces 40 PS of maximum power at 8,650 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The six-speed transmission with slipper clutch should remain unchanged.

The BS-VI version could be slightly heavier than the outgoing version, which tips the weighing scale at 184 kg (kerb).

The BS-VI upgrade will be accompanied by a price increase, probably of up to INR 10,000. The BS-IV Bajaj Dominar 400 retails at INR 1,90,002*. The launch should not be too far away as the deadline to meet the new emission norms (1 April 2020) is coming closer.

In other updates, Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce its first electric scooter, the Chetak in the Indian market. The electric scooter is expected to be launched this month. It will be sold in Pune and Bengaluru initially.

[Image Source: rushlane.com]