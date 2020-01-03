BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to be launched soon - Report

Bajaj Auto will launch BS-VI compliant Pulsar NS200 in India very soon, as per a new media report.

Also Read: Chetak electric scooter live tracking feature demoed in real life [Video]

The BS-VI compliant model will pack a fuel injection system – a feature that is already available on the international-spec Pulsar NS200. Moreover, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, the fully-faired version of the Pulsar NS200 already uses a fuel-injected motor. Apart from the addition of the fuel injection system, the updated Pulsar NS200 will also pack a newer catalytic converter, O2 sensors and a temperature sensor. The performance numbers of the BS-VI compliant model may witness a marginal reduction, although the difference is not likely to be significant.

The carburettor-equipped Bajaj Pulsar NS200 draws 17.28 kW or 23.5 PS of peak power at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 18.3 Nm at 8,000 rpm from its 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve motor with triple-spark technology. The fuel-injected motor of the Pulsar RS200, on the other hand, makes 18 kW or 24.5 PS of max power at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque of 18.6 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Both engines are currently in BS-IV avatar.

The fuel-injected motor of the Pulsar RS200 will be updated to comply with the BS-VI emission norms, and the same engine will be used for the NS200. Power and torque output numbers could be marginally lower.

Apart from the mechanical upgrades, the Pulsar NS200 should also benefit from a mild feature revision. Its rival, the BS-VI Apache RTR 200 4V has already received a full-LED headlight and we would not be surprised to see the same on the BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS200. Do not expect to see a massive styling overhaul as that would result in a much higher price hike. Expect the BS-VI Pulsar NS200 to carry a premium of INR 5,000 to INR 8,000 over the BS-IV model.

The shock absorption tasks, just like on the old version, will be handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Similarly, the anchoring department will comprise petal-type disc brakes and the safety net will include a single-channel ABS.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 drum brake version goes missing from the website

Bajaj Auto revealed its complete BS-IV line-up at a single event, and a similar strategy could be seen during the BS-VI transition. The company should announce its BS-VI range soon.

Images for representation only

[Source: MaxAbout.com]