Bajaj Chetak electric Indian launch may happen on 14 January

Bajaj Auto has sent out invitations for a media event on 14 January. IndianAutosBlog.com had learnt at the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter's unveiling event it will be launched in January 2020. So, that's what this even probably will be.

Most of the details about the upcoming electric scooter were announced in October 2019, when Bajaj Auto unveiled it in Delhi. The unveiling event was followed by the Chetak Yatra flag-off – a 3,000 km ride that took 20 Chetak electric scooters through North and Western India. The riders travelled from Delhi to Agra, Jaipur, Udaipur, Chetak Samarak in Chittorgarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Panaji before reaching Pune where the ride was concluded on 14 November 2019.

The Chetak electric scooter will be initially offered in Pune and Bengaluru before it is rolled out into other cities of the country. Bajaj Auto has no plans to take the Chetak electric to international markets in the near term. The company plans to offer the scooter throughout India before taking it overseas. It will use its learnings in India to introduce this model in the international markets.

In India, the Chetak electric scooter will compete with the Ather 450. To give you a quick recap, the upcoming electric scooter features retro-styling complemented by modern equipment such as full LED lighting, backlit switchgear and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console. A smartphone app will track ride history and track the vehicle among other functions. The Chetak electric scooter will feature a steel-body and it will be offered in six colours.

Mechanical specifications will include an IP67-rated battery pack that will boast a maximum range of 100 km in Eco mode. Sport mode will bring down the range to 80 km. Owners will be able to recharge the EV using a standard household 5-15 amp electric outlet. Fast charging will not be available, at least not in the initial phase. The scooter will use an Intelligent Battery Management System to control charge and discharge. A regenerative braking system will also be part of the package.

Other hardware specifications include a single-sided suspension at the front and a single-sided spring at the back to handle the shock absorption duties. Stopping power comes from a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. The safety-net includes CBS.