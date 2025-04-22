Mercedes-Benz to Introduce Steer-by-Wire Technology from 2026

Mercedes-Benz is set to revolutionize driving with the introduction of steer-by-wire technology in its production cars from 2026. Becoming the first German automaker to implement the system, steer-by-wire eliminates the mechanical link between the steering wheel and the front wheels, transmitting driver inputs purely via electrical signals.

This new setup promises a transformed driving experience—making handling sharper, parking effortless, and vibrations from uneven roads almost imperceptible. The steering ratio can be dynamically adjusted for better sportiness, comfort, and agility, enhanced further when combined with rear-axle steering offering up to 10 degrees of articulation.

Steer-by-wire also opens up fresh possibilities in car interior design. Without the need for mechanical linkages, the steering wheel can be flatter, improving cabin space, ease of entry, and visibility of the driver's display. Future models could even offer personalized steering feel and immersive in-car gaming experiences during stops.

Safety remains paramount. Mercedes-Benz has tested the system extensively, clocking over a million kilometers both on test benches and real-world conditions. A redundant system architecture ensures reliability, featuring backup actuators, dual data paths, and additional support from ESP and rear-axle steering even in the rare case of system failure.

With this move, Mercedes-Benz redefines the future of connected, comfortable, and intelligent driving.