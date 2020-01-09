Bajaj Pulsar brand celebrate 18 years of success with new campaign [Video]

It has been 18 years since we saw the first “Definitely Male” advertisement. Bajaj Auto is celebrating 18th anniversary of its iconic brand Pulsar with a new 360-degree integrated campaign. The new promotional campaign showcases the journey of a Pulsar customer who is obsessed with maximizing thrilling moments in his life. Check out the promotional video below:

Bajaj Auto had introduced the motorcycle brand in October 2001 and has sold over 1.2 crore units of the Pulsar series in over 65 countries across the world. Today, the Pulsar series extends ranges from 125 cc (Pulsar 125 Neon) to 220 cc (Pulsar 220F), and commands a 40% market share in the sports motorcycle segment in India.

The complete Bajaj Pulsar range includes:

RS200

NS200

NS160

220F

150 (Classic)

150 Twin Disc

125 Neon

150 Neon

180F Neon

Speaking about the new campaign, Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President (Marketing) – Motorcycles, said,

It’s a proud moment for Bajaj Auto to see one of our most successful brands turn Eighteen. The Pulsar range has received many accolades over the years and is probably the most celebrated bike in Indian Automobile history… The new campaign showcases the thrill and adventure that every Pulsar rider craves for. All iconic brands evolve with times and so will Pulsar, as we continue to enthral the motorcycle enthusiasts all over the world.

Bajaj Auto is now working on updating its complete product portfolio, including the Pulsar range, to comply with the latest emission norms. The company is yet to announce the launch details of its BS-VI range, although it should not be too long as the deadline to comply with the norms (31 March 2020) is coming closer. In fact, we recently got the first glimpse of the BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 via spy photographs.

Regular followers would know that Bajaj Auto is among the manufacturers who have decided to stay away from Auto Expo 2020.

Meanwhile, the company is set to launch its first electric two-wheeler, the Chetak e-scooter in the Indian market. It had unveiled the Chetak electric in October last year and will launch it on 14 January 2020. The electric vehicle will be sold in Pune and Bengaluru in the first phase while other cities will get the product soon after. Bajaj Auto plans to offer the scooter in the domestic market before starting the exports.

Bajaj Auto's global sales have brought over USD 13 billion of foreign exchange in the last 10 years. In the current fiscal (FY2019), it exported over two million motorcycles & three-wheelers. The company's total turnover was INR 31,899 crore in the FY2019.