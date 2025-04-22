Kia EV3 Wins ‘Best of the Best’ at 2025 Red Dot Awards

The Kia EV3 has been crowned ‘Best of the Best’ in the Automobiles and Vehicles category at the 2025 Red Dot Award: Product Design. This win follows the EV9's triumph in 2024 and the EV6’s success in 2022, highlighting Kia’s consistent leadership in global automotive design.

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, said the award reflects the brand’s passion to create meaningful, responsible mobility solutions. The EV3 embodies Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, combining bold architectural forms with eco-conscious materials, offering a futuristic yet logical design approach.

The Red Dot Award is one of the world’s most prestigious design honors, with ‘Best of the Best’ being its highest distinction. Kia will officially receive the accolade at the Red Dot Gala on July 8, 2025, at Germany’s Aalto Theater.

The EV3’s design features a strong, confident exterior with broad shoulders, vertical headlamps, and a sleek, high-tech silhouette. The interior offers an open, spacious cabin that seats five, highlighted by a panoramic widescreen display and a versatile sliding center console for enhanced practicality.

Following its recent title as the '2025 World Car of the Year,' the Red Dot recognition further strengthens the EV3’s reputation and cements Kia’s standing at the forefront of global EV design innovation.