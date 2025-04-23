Suzuki Access Sets Record for Fastest Scooter Ride from India’s Lowest to Highest Point

Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved a remarkable milestone with its flagship scooter, the Suzuki Access, registering a record in the India Book of Records for the fastest scooter ride from India’s lowest region, Kuttanad (Kerala), to the highest village, Komic (Himachal Pradesh).

Covering an impressive 3,696 km in just 103 hours and 45 minutes, the journey was a true test of the Access’s performance, reliability, and endurance. A team of dedicated riders set off from Kuttanad at 7:20 AM and reached Komic at 3:05 PM after four days of non-stop riding across diverse terrains.

Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, expressed gratitude towards Indian consumers, noting that the feat underscores the Access's strength beyond daily commuting, highlighting its robust pick-up and consistent long-distance performance.

The epic ride pushed the Suzuki Access through varied landscapes — from Kerala’s below-sea-level plains to the high-altitude rugged terrains of the Great Himalayas. Thanks to its dependable 125cc engine, efficient mileage, and superior suspension, the scooter delivered a smooth and confident ride across city streets, highways, and mountainous roads.

This achievement not only showcases the Suzuki Access’s durability and engineering prowess but also reaffirms its position as one of India’s most trusted and loved scooters.